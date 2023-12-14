Girl’s charred body found in vacant plot at Arjun Nagar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 13

The body of an 18-year-old girl was found completely burnt in a vacant plot at Arjun Nagar in Basti Bawa Khel this morning.

Cops during an investigation at the crime spot at Arjun Nagar in Basti Bawa Khel, Jalandhar, on Wednesday. Tribune Photo

The deceased has been identified as Ragini, a Class XII student of a government school in Adarsh Nagar.

After getting information, the police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot for a thorough investigation. Though no major evidence has been found, a few used matchsticks were found near the body.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

The family members inquired with her friends, only to discover that she didn’t go to the school with them.

They started looking for her in the school and came to know that she was absent on Tuesday.

According to information, Ragini was missing since Tuesday afternoon. The victim’s father, Kishori Lal, said she, along with her friends, left for school at 9 am yesterday, but did not return home.

“We searched for her in the nearby areas, but couldn’t locate her,” Kishori Lal said in his statement to the cops.

He said they saw a burnt body in the vacant plot adjoining their house in the morning. The body was later identified as that of the missing girl.

ADCP Harinder Singh Gill, who was present at the spot, said: “The victim’s father works as an e-rickshaw driver, while her mother works as a domestic help. They leave their house around 8 am and return in the evening. They were of the opinion that Ragini went to the school yesterday and then went missing. However, she didn’t even go to school. We are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get clues”.

He said the forensic team had collected evidence from the spot and the body had been sent for postmortem examination.

“Further investigations are underway to ascertain what exactly happened on the fateful day. We are exploring all angles. On the statements of the victim’s father, a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against an unknown person. Further action will be taken once we receive forensic and postmortem reports,” he said.