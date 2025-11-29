Girl’s murder: Victim’s mother alleges threat from SHO, ACP

The mother of the victim, who was sexually assaulted by neighbour before being done to death, has lodged a complaint against an SHO and an ACP with the Punjab Governor, Punjab Chief Minister and the DGP alleging that she is being threatened and coerced to withdraw her complaint against the cops for the lapses committed on the fateful day.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the policemen, who should have ideally shielded her and her family, were trying to silence her voice, while she was trying to seek justice for her daughter. In her complaint she stated that she was living amid a constant fear in times when she was facing a traumatic death of her daughter.

Advertisement

It was a day after the Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson, Raj Lali Gill, and the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) Chairman, Kanwardeep Singh, had met her that Commissioner of Police (CP) Dhanpreet Kaur ordered dismissal of ASI Mangat Ram and suspension of two PCR cops. The trio had visited the house of the accused on Saturday evening. Despite clear clues provided to them by victim’s mother, the policemen failed to recover the body of the girl from the house of the accused.

Advertisement

After dismissal of the ASI and suspension of two other cops, the mother had demanded registration of a criminal case against them for their “obvious fault and negligence”. She named an SHO and an ACP, who visited her home, and threatened her for seeking action against their junior colleagues.

She further alleged that the policemen mocked at her and her deceased daughter and even mouthed vulgar language against them, while she was still to come to terms with the horrendous incident.

Advertisement

In her complaint, the victim’s mother stated, “I have lost all hope of getting justice for my daughter if such officials remain at the helm and oversee proceedings in the case in a court.”

The policemen in question have rebutted allegations against them. “We just went to her place to explain the procedural matters pertaining to the case. No threat or mockery as alleged by the victim’s mother has been given,” the SHO and the ACP said.