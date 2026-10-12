Girls shine on Day 2 of kayaking, canoeing events at Sultanpur Lodhi

The second day of the kayaking and canoeing competitions being held under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan initiative witnessed thrilling performances, with girls emerging as the standout performers at the sacred Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi. In the 200-metre events across different age categories, girls won 10 medals, while boys secured nine, highlighting the growing participation and talent of young female athletes in water sports.

In the Under-14 girls’ C-1 event, Praneet Kaur secured first place, followed by Jashanpreet in second place. In the C-2 category, Khushveen Kaur and Rajwinder claimed the top position, while Ishpreet Kaur and Jashanpreet Kaur finished second. In the Under-17 girls’ category, Manpreet Kaur won first place, Gurleen Kaur secured second and Prabhleen Kaur finished third.

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The boys’ events also witnessed keen competition. In the Under-14 K-1 200-metre event, Kartik secured first place, followed by Sukhjit Singh in second and Mankirat Singh in third. In the Under-17 C-2 200-metre event, Harman Singh and Prabhjot Singh clinched first place, while Manpreet Singh and Tanveer Singh finished second. Prabhjot Singh and Sukhman Singh secured third place.

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Rupnagar district dominated the Under-14 C-1 event, with its paddlers sweeping all three positions. Harkirat won first place, Gursahaj Singh finished second, and Harsimrat Singh secured third, underlining the district’s strong performance in the competition.

The medals were jointly presented to the winning athletes by Pushpinder Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, and Rajya Sabha Member Balbir Singh Seechewal.

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Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Gill said that the university would provide free education to students who demonstrate outstanding performance. He added that talented sportspersons would also be given opportunities to further develop their abilities under the guidance of qualified coaches.

Sant Seechewal emphasised the need to promote water sports and encourage greater participation among young people. He said that such initiatives could help identify emerging talent and provide athletes with opportunities to excel at higher levels.

The competitions at Sultanpur Lodhi provided a platform for young paddlers from across Punjab to showcase their skills, with the impressive medal tally of the girls highlighting their growing presence in kayaking and canoeing.