Girls to get free coaching, self-defence training in city

Taking new initiatives for women’s empowerment, the district administration has decided to launch fresh batches for self-defence training and free coaching classes for girls in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Chairing a review meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal said that the district administration will launch fresh batches for self-defence training and coaching classes for girls besides other initiatives.

Dr Aggarwal emphasised the importance of self-defence and confidence in girls today, which led the district administration to initiate this training. The training will cover techniques essential for self-defence, enabling students to stay safe and respond effectively in any situation.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner also asked to start free coaching classes for girls preparing for competitive exams after completing Class 12.

Dr Himanshu Aggarwal highlighted the district administration’s ongoing efforts for the welfare and development of girls. He mentioned that earlier, a special campaign was launched by the administration to test haemoglobin levels in girls across 30 villages in Shahkot block to prevent anaemia which has yielded positive results.

Advertisement

Reaffirming the Punjab Government’s commitment to providing security, better health, education and other facilities for the overall development of girls, the Deputy Commissioner assured that no stone would be left unturned to ensure a bright future for the young girls. He also appreciated the support received from the District Social Security, Women and Child Development Department.