Give consent to land for police station, DC urged

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 16

Nurmahal area residents on Thursday expressed their gratitude to Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann for transferring a piece of land to the Police Department for completing the construction of the Nurmahal police station.

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan said she had asked the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner to sanction the mutation of land in favour of the Police Department as the Punjab CM has issued directions to complete the incomplete building of Nurmahal police station.

Punjab CM’s office (CMO) has directed the Principal Secretary of Home Affairs (PSHA) and a Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) to complete the the Nurmahal police station building by May.

Dilbag Singh, a social activist and a resident of Bainapur village in a reminder representation to CM Bhagwant Mann had said that in 2005, the Nurmahal police station was based inside a private building. People of the town took an initiative and donated six kanals and 18 marlas of land belonging to Patti of the town and spent Rs 25 lakh for the construction of the Nurmahal police station.

The six kanals and 14 marlas of land stand mutated in the name of common owners.

Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police has also written to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to give sanction for the mutation of land to transfer land to the Police Department.