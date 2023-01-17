Give fixed pay: Water Supply Department workers

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 16

Motivator workers of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department and Master Motivator Workers’ Union, Punjab, held a protest march to surround the residence of Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa at Hoshiarpur.

They were stopped much before the minister’s residence on Una road by the police. They held a protest dharna there and raised slogans against the government. The provincial leader of union Gurpreet Singh and other leaders said they were enrolled as motivator workers in the department under Swachh Bharat in 2015.

Their main objective was to make the villages free from open defecation and they fulfilled their responsibility by performing diligently. Union leaders said while working under the department, they revived several schemes and made bill collection and 24-hour water supply smooth. But when it came to giving them benefits, the ministers only gave assurances and their demands were not fulfilled.

They demanded a fixed salary and merged in the department on the basis of experience. They also wanted an end to exploitation and discrimination. They warned that if the demands were not resolved, the struggle will be intensified.