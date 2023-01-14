Give info on students having no transport facility, DEOs told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 13

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, there shall be a primary school within a reach of 1 km for students and there shall be a government middle school within a reach of 3 km.

In a recently released order by the Education Department, the District Education Officers (Secondary and Primary) have been asked to prepare a list of the schools which do not have transport facilities for the students.

The department has asked officers to identify the students who come from these unserved habitations. The officers have also been asked to prepare a pro-forma.

The order further reads that under the Centre’s Samagra scheme, the transportation facility is provided to those who are in need. As per the information, there are several such primary schools in the district where the school authorities arrange transportation on their own for the students to reach the school. “We shell out heavy amounts, but nobody has ever come to help. Mere collection of information would not do anything, unless the department help us,” a government school teacher from the Goraya block said.

Recently, Government Primary School, Rurka Kalan, had decided to provide two of its students with cycles. The two students — Vansh Kumar and Ansh Kumar had to trudge over 2 km of distance every day to reach the school. Vansh and Ansh, students of Classes III and II, are sons of a daily wager who belongs to Rajasthan.