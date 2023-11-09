Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 8

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh on Wednesday directed officials to give preference to the elderly in government offices so that they do not face any problem.

Presiding over a district-level ‘Sade Buzurg, Sada Maan’ event at Gandhi Vanita Ashram organised by Social Security, Women and Child Development Department, Minister Balkar Singh said population of the elderly was an asset to the nation and by seeking guidance from their experiences, one can take society in the right direction. He said that it was one’s moral responsibility to respect senior citizens.

The minister said the Punjab Government was committed to the welfare of the elderly and had launched several programmes for them. He also asked officials to ensure that the elderly get the benefit of schemes through proper awareness.

During the programme, the department also felicitated elders above 80 years of age and distributed senior citizen cards besides handing over pension sanction letters. Further, 650 senior citizens were enrolled under various schemes. A health camp was held and medical examination of the senior citizens carried out. Free medicines were also distributed on the occasion.

District Social Security Officer Manjinder Singh said that a total of 2.22 lakh elders were getting the benefit of various schemes in the district.

Chairperson, Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara was among those present on the occasion.