'Give us admission in Indian colleges': Ukraine-returned students

Jalandhar, March 26
Even as MBBS students, who have returned from Ukraine, have said that their universities have been holding online classes for them from the war-torn country since Monday last but they now feel that they would not be able to learn much and should be absorbed in Indian colleges.
“We are about 10,000 returnees (students), including 1,500 from Punjab, in the country who are seeking admission in Indian colleges. We are including the students only from first to fifth year as the last year students have just left internship. There are about 800 medical colleges in the country. If all of us are fairly distributed, we just need two to three seats in each year in each of the college for which there should not be much of an issue,” said Aniket Sharma and Jatin Sehgal, MBBS second year students from Kharkiv Medical University.
Sharing the circumstances in which they have returned, the boys from Jalandhar says that they do not think that they would be able to return to Ukraine in the next two to three years as the entire infrastructure of the country has been reduced to heaps of rubble.
“Even now when our teachers are taking our classes, we can hear sounds of bombardment and hooters in the backdrop. We will not be able to do any practical online and won’t be able to learn much. We only have PDF of our books here and are getting these printed for perusal. Our future is in the dark and the Centre as well as the state government must clear the situation at the earliest,” they said.
The families met former Bharatiya Janata Party minister Manoranjan Kalia at his place here on Saturday. Kalia said, “These are extraordinary circumstances and I am sure that some planning must be on at the higher level by the Centre on adjusting these students.”
He also took a jibe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying, “When he recently met the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, instead of asking for a package, he should have discussed on how to adjust the MBBS students back from Ukraine.”
