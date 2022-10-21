Giving a new lease of life to couples

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

Giving the joy of parenthood to a couple, who had been struggling to conceive since 2018, the technique of Preimplantation Genetic Testing by a city-based in vitro fertilisation (IVF) expert has come to their aid.

Dr Jasmine Kaur Dahiya, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, said the technique has come as a ray of hope for couples, saying that it has helped reduce the risk of passing on hereditary diseases. “Prior to implantation, embryos are genetically examined to check any genetic abnormalities. Since the method greatly increases the likelihood that the baby will be free of the disease under consideration when used to screen for a particular genetic disease, its key advantage is that it prevents selective abortion and miscarriage.

There are three different varieties of PGT, namely-PGT-A, PGT-M, PGT-SR.”

She said that she had recently treated a couple that had faced four miscarriages over three years. “They came to see me for the first time in March 2021. Back then, the woman was on contraception as she feared getting pregnant. She was extremely afraid of having another miscarriage. It was decided that PGT-A would be used in IVF to treat recurrent pregnancy loss. The couple began their IVF cycle. About 16 eggs were retrieved and 4 embryos were formed for PGT-A. When we did the testing, we found two abnormal embryos and two healthy ones. We did an embryo transfer with the healthy embryo. After a few weeks, her pregnancy test came positive.”

She said, “We treated her pregnancy as a high-risk pregnancy up until 11 weeks. The patient had a very healthy pregnancy, and she gave birth to healthy twins. Both infants are now four months old, and in good health.”