Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 7

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated World Health Day by organising a webinar to focus global attention on urgent actions required to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being. The theme for this year celebration was ”Our Planet, Our Health”. Around 100 students and teachers from all over Punjab participated through virtual mode.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, said World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to commemorate the anniversary of World Health Organisation (WHO) and to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern. She said annually more than 13 million deaths occur around the world due to avoidable environmental causes including climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. Further, Covid-19 has exposed many environmental, economic and social issues which also highlight the fragility of our current food systems, she added.

Dr Anjali Arora, associate professor, Department of Community Medicine, Punjab Institute of Medical Science, Jalandhar, was the key speaker at this occasion. Delivering a talk on “Our food, Our planet” at the occasion, she said there is close bond between us and food that is always linked to human survival and well-being, but today, it is also a key to environmental protection. We need to find out ways by which healthy and sustainable diets contribute to improve our well-being without compromising our planet. Further, imbalanced relationship between food, planet and future highlights the need for reforming our food value chains to be more sustainable and resilient to crisis, she added.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said present food systems are threatening and exhausting natural resources through the intensive farming and industrial agriculture. He urged the participants to develop a deep understanding of the essential link between individual and collective health for a sustainable life.

Over 1K special children screened

Jalandhar: To celebrate 75 years of Independence, Special Olympics Bharat organised a ‘National Health Fest for Specially Abled’ in Jalandhar on Thursday. The event was organised at Sain Das Senior Secondary School, Patel Chowk, where over a 1,000 special children were screened during the health check up camp. The event was held by the District Special Olympics Association, Jalandhar, under its chairman Amarjit Singh Anand. Dr Baljit Kaur, Social Security and Women and Child Welfare Minister, (in pic) attended the event and provided encouragement to the special children. Special Olympics Association president Arvinder Singh and Convenor Manish Aggarwal said information on dental screening at the Special Smile Clinic and regarding health and nutrition at the health promotion clinic was given to participants. More than 200 volunteers, 40 dental doctors, over 30 nutrition and diet experts were part of the programme. Games, selfie points and DJ floors were also set up for the athletes. An athlete run was also held on the occasion to set a world record for the highest number of people participating in an at-the-spot run at the same time. Dr Baljit Kaur, Social Security and Women and Child Welfare Minister, said the state government was committed to ensure the provision of welfare and best of opportunities for the specially abled. Before the event, the social security minister received the guard of honour at the circuit house and also earlier visited Gandhi Vanita Ashram, where she took stock of arrangements at the children home, observation home. She also visited the Sakhi one-stop centre at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. TNS