World Health Day

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 7

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated World Health Day by organising a webinar to focus global attention on urgent actions required to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being. The theme for this year celebration was ”Our Planet, Our Health”. Around 100 students and teachers from all over Punjab participated through virtual mode.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, said World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to commemorate the anniversary of World Health Organisation (WHO) and to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern. She said annually more than 13 million deaths occur around the world due to avoidable environmental causes including climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. Further, Covid-19 has exposed many environmental, economic and social issues which also highlight the fragility of our current food systems, she added.

Dr Anjali Arora, associate professor, Department of Community Medicine, Punjab Institute of Medical Science, Jalandhar, was the key speaker at this occasion. Delivering a talk on “Our food, Our planet” at the occasion, she said there is close bond between us and food that is always linked to human survival and well-being, but today, it is also a key to environmental protection. We need to find out ways by which healthy and sustainable diets contribute to improve our well-being without compromising our planet. Further, imbalanced relationship between food, planet and future highlights the need for reforming our food value chains to be more sustainable and resilient to crisis, she added.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said present food systems are threatening and exhausting natural resources through the intensive farming and industrial agriculture. He urged the participants to develop a deep understanding of the essential link between individual and collective health for a sustainable life.

Over 1K special children screened

Jalandhar: To celebrate 75 years of Independence, Special Olympics Bharat organised a ‘National Health Fest for Specially Abled’ in Jalandhar on Thursday. The event was organised at Sain Das Senior Secondary School, Patel Chowk, where over a 1,000 special children were screened during the health check up camp. The event was held by the District Special Olympics Association, Jalandhar, under its chairman Amarjit Singh Anand. Dr Baljit Kaur, Social Security and Women and Child Welfare Minister, (in pic) attended the event and provided encouragement to the special children. Special Olympics Association president Arvinder Singh and Convenor Manish Aggarwal said information on dental screening at the Special Smile Clinic and regarding health and nutrition at the health promotion clinic was given to participants. More than 200 volunteers, 40 dental doctors, over 30 nutrition and diet experts were part of the programme. Games, selfie points and DJ floors were also set up for the athletes. An athlete run was also held on the occasion to set a world record for the highest number of people participating in an at-the-spot run at the same time. Dr Baljit Kaur, Social Security and Women and Child Welfare Minister, said the state government was committed to ensure the provision of welfare and best of opportunities for the specially abled. Before the event, the social security minister received the guard of honour at the circuit house and also earlier visited Gandhi Vanita Ashram, where she took stock of arrangements at the children home, observation home. She also visited the Sakhi one-stop centre at the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

As US warns of consequences, India says it is stabilising ties with Russia

2
Himachal

BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Manish Sisodia

3
Punjab

At protest against Centre, Punjab Congress youth wing leader confronts Navjot Sidhu over 'corruption' within party

4
Punjab

ADGP Pramod Ban appointed head of Punjab anti-gangster strike force

5
Punjab

SGPC rejects Punjab CM's infra offer for Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib

6
Trending

Kuch toh log kahenge: Shashi Tharoor reacts to meme fest after video of chat with Supriya Sule in Parliament goes viral

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: India abstains as Russia suspended from UNHRC

8
Chandigarh

With only BJP councillors in attendance, Chandigarh MC passes resolution that city remain UT

9
Punjab

Allow telecast of ‘Gurbani’ at Golden Temple on other communication platforms, Bhagwant Mann urges SGPC

10
World

Key US Congressional committee passes Bill to eliminate per country cap on Green Card

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 11th time in a row at 4 per cent

RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent

This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...

Parl dissolution illegal, Pak no-trust vote tomorrow: SC

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting

Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad

It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...

Cities

View All

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

4-yr-old's rape: Gurdaspur police still groping in dark

Now, cybercrime helpdesk comes to Amritsar residents' rescue

Activists in Amritsar oppose government's move to axe trees

A 'special' record attempt on World Health Day

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

Let Chandigarh remain a UT, MC House passes resolution

Let Chandigarh remain a Union Territory, MC House passes resolution

Comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh tricity: RITES' interim report by May-end

Day 2: Fire at Dadu Majra dump site rages on

Pollution caused by Fire at Dadu Majra dump: Experts raise concerns over its impact on health

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

One booked for abetting suicide

5 booked for rioting, theft

5 booked for rioting, theft

After dismantling at Waterfront site, MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Man booked for sexual harassment

Two youths booked for sharing porn on FB, Instagram

Book Jakhar for objectionable remark against SC community, say Dalits

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

FCI official takes stock of procurement process at grain market in Rajpura

Patiala MC lags behind on remediation project, only 60% work complete

Patiala MC acts tough against illegal constructions

Awareness created on social evils through street plays in Patiala