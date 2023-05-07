Global body honours Sonalika's vice-chairman

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 6

The World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) recently honoured eminent Punjabis dignitaries from various fields such as industry, trade, film and entertainment, and social workers.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presented an award of honour to noted industrialist, vice-chairman of Sonalika group, AS Mittal, for his contribution to the country’s economy and employment generation at large. Sonalika Tractors has a presence in over 140 countries. Sufi singer and MP Hans Raj Hans, Oscar award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga and actors Aparshakti Khurana, Richa Chadha, Binnu Dhillon, Mukesh Rishi, Gulshan Grover and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur were also honoured on the occasion. Other industrialists who have been honoured are Kamal Oswal, Pushvinder Jit Singh, Sukhwant Singh, and Sudhir Goyal.