GM inspects Jalandhar Cantt railway station redevelopment, pushes for timely completion

Northern Railway General Manager (GM) Rajesh Kumar Pandey on Friday conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing redevelopment work at Jalandhar Cantonment railway station and directed officials to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high standards of quality, safety and passenger convenience.

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During the inspection, Pandey reviewed the progress of the redevelopment project, including the construction of new station buildings on both sides, a spacious concourse, cafeteria, parking facilities, platforms, lifts, escalators and foot overbridges being developed as part of the station’s modernisation. He also inspected the waiting hall, booking office, reservation office, circulating area and other passenger amenities to assess the quality and pace of work.

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The inspection was part of the General Manager’s broader review of the Amritsar–Jalandhar Cantonment–Ludhiana rail section. He examined railway tracks, overhead equipment (OHE), signalling systems, railway yards and other operational infrastructure, while also reviewing safety standards, operational efficiency and passenger facilities.

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According to officials, the redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantonment railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme began in late 2022. Although the project was initially expected to be completed in around two and a half years, it was delayed by nearly 18 months. The station is now almost ready, with only a few finishing works remaining.

The revamped station features modern, airport-like interiors with enhanced passenger amenities. It is equipped with 10 lifts and eight escalators to improve accessibility between platforms. It also includes an air-conditioned waiting hall, large digital display screens for real-time train information and improved passenger circulation areas.

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According to railway sources, the redeveloped station is proposed to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13, although no official announcement has been made by the Prime Minister’s Office or the Ministry of Railways.

Divisional Railway Manager Sanjeev Kumar and senior officials from various departments accompanied the General Manager during the inspection.