GNA holds Mr & Ms Hotelier competition

Phagwara, May 14
The School of Hospitality (SOH) at GNA University recently organised the Mr and Ms Hotelier event. The objective behind organising the event was to help build confidence and develop public speaking skills among the the students.
Mr and Ms Hotelier was conducted for the students of the School of Hospitality. The competition was designed as a two-day activity and overall, 46 registrations were done and 45 students appeared for the the MCQ test. As many as 34 candidates were selected for Day 2, who competed for the title in different rounds.
Tatenda Matsa held the title of Best Grooming, Piyush Bhogal for Mr Hotelier 2023 and Mamta for Ms Hotelier 2023. Deepak Kumar, Dean SOH, awarded the winners and distributed certificates to the organisers. Vice-Chancellor VK Rattan, Pro Vice-Chancellor Hemant Sharma, Dean (Academics) Monika Hanspal and other dignitaries attended the event.
