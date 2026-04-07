GNA University hosts ‘Hackathon 4.0’, draws over 600 participants

GNA University successfully organised “Hackathon 4.0,” a two-day national-level innovation event held from April 4 to 5. The event brought together young innovators, developers and problem-solvers from across the country, showcasing display of talent and creativity.

Advertisement

The event witnessed participation from over 600 students forming more than 150 teams representing states including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, along with several reputed institutions. The hackathon served as a dynamic platform for participants to demonstrate their technical expertise and problem-solving abilities while addressing real-world challenges.

Advertisement

The competition featured a wide range of forward-looking themes such as Artificial Intelligence and Responsible AI, Open Innovation, Cybersecurity and Block chain Technologies, Agriculture, FoodTech and Rural Development, Clean and Green Technology, Smart Automation, Smart Education and Industry 4.0 and Intelligent Automation.

Advertisement

The event was graced by chancellor S Gurdeep Singh Sihra and pro-chancellor Jasleen Sihra, along with distinguished dignitaries and professionals from academia and industry, who lauded the enthusiasm and innovative spirit of the participants.

Projects were evaluated by an expert jury on parameters including innovation, feasibility, technical execution and societal relevance.

Advertisement

The overall winner was awarded a cash prize of Rs 31,000, while the first and second runners-up received Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively, along with certificates of excellence.

In the overall category, Team Vader (Team ID: AIR024), led by Anmol, secured the first position under the Artificial Intelligence and Responsible AI theme. The second position was awarded to Team Agrione (Team ID: AFR012), led by Jashanpreet Singh, under the Agriculture, FoodTech and Rural Development category. Team Visionary Coders (Team ID: OI049), led by Aman Kumar, secured the third position under the Open Innovation theme.

Apart from the overall winners, theme-wise awards were also presented, recognising top performers in each category, including consolation prizes, thereby encouraging innovation across domains. Addressing the gathering, the chancellor and pro-chancellor said the hackathon reflects the university’s commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing problem-solving skills among youth. They noted that such initiatives empower students to transform ideas into impactful solutions and prepare them to tackle real-world challenges with confidence.