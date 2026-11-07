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Home / Jalandhar / GNDU regional campus students bag three prizes at youth fest

GNDU regional campus students bag three prizes at youth fest

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:04 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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A view of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar
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Students of Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus, Ladhewali have brought laurels to the campus by bagging three prizes, at recently concluded Zonal Youth Festival at GNDU, Amritsar. More than 25 students participated in various items at the festival.

Aditi and Japjit won first prize in English debate while Simran and Sneha bagged first position in Hindi debate. Whereas, Sania got second prize in costume parade. Prof Butta Singh, Associate Dean of the campus congratulated all the winners and also appreciated the efforts and hard work put in by all the participants. He motivated the students to showcase their talent on such platforms as this helps in developing self-esteem, creativity and public skills.

He further applauded the endeavours of the cultural committee of the campus in bringing such commendable results. Dr Namarta Joshi, Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Dr Pankajdeep, Dr Poonamdeep, Jaya and Harjit Singh were all present on the occasion.

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