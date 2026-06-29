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Home / Jalandhar / Goats worth Rs 3.75 lakh stolen from Kapurthala

Goats worth Rs 3.75 lakh stolen from Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:48 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala police have registered a case under Section 331(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after unidentified miscreants allegedly stole 15 goats worth approximately Rs 3.75 lakh from a farm enclosure in Kapurthala.

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According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by Sukhmanpreet Singh, resident of Kapurthala. In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he is engaged in agriculture and also rears goats as an additional source of livelihood.

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He stated that he had constructed a livestock enclosure across the road from his residence, secured with a boundary wall and a gate, where he kept a total of 15 goats, comprising five male goats and ten female goats. As part of his routine, he fed the animals every evening before returning home.

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The complainant told police that on the night of June 24, after feeding the goats at around 10 pm, he locked the enclosure and returned home. However, when he came back at approximately 4 am on June 25 to feed the animals, he found that all 15 goats were missing.

Despite conducting an extensive search in the surrounding area, he was unable to locate the animals. He alleged that during the intervening night of June 24 and 25, unknown persons scaled the rear wall of the enclosure and stole the goats. The total value of the stolen livestock has been estimated at around Rs 3.75 lakh.

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