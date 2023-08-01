Gold, cash loot incident was concocted: Police

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 31

The district police claimed to have busted a robbery case in which 295 grams of gold and Rs 18.40 lakh in cash were looted near Rampur Haled village in Dasuya.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines, Hoshiarpur, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said the robbery on July 29 was carried out under a conspiracy by the jeweller’s son himself in collusion with two of his employees.

The SSP said Bharat Saini, a resident of Kherla, under the Pilani police station in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, had filed a complaint with the Dasuya police that he suppllied gold for Maa Bhavani Logistics Company, Chandigarh. Saini said on July 29, he reached Hoshiarpur from Chandigarh and gave a parcel of gold at a jeweller’s shop and received Rs 18.40 lakh payment for it.

After that he had to deliver another parcel of gold to Atul Verma of Sahdev Jewellers, Talwara, at the Hoshiarpur bus stand. Saini said Atul Verma took him along in his Dzire car from the Hoshiarpur bus stand. Atul told Saini that he would pay him Rs 17 lakh for the parcel and get him on board Talwara to Chandigarh bus.

Saini told the police that when he was going to Talwara with Atul in his car, on the way near Rampur Haled (Dasuya), two unknown youths parked their Activa in front of the vehicle and threatened to kill him. They snatched the bag containing gold and money, and escaped from the spot.

The SSP said a team was formed under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia. Dasuya DSP Balbir Singh and Inspector Balwinder Singh were the other two team members.

The team completed the investigation within 12 hours. Meanwhile, the police interrogated Bharat Saini again about the entire incident and arrested Atul Verma and his co-worker Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Nimoli, and interrogated them thoroughly. After the interrogation, the police recovered 295 grams of gold from Atul, which is worth Rs 17 lakh, and Rs 14.60 lakh from Dinesh. The car and black colour Activa without a number used in the incident, were also recovered. Their third accomplice is yet to be arrested.

