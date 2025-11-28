Gold, cash stolen at Phagwara

A major burglary in the Mohalla Dhandian area of Phagwara has left residents shocked after thieves broke into a house and escaped with cash and jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees.

According to information, the incident took place when the family was not present in the house. Taking advantage of the situation, the burglars forced their way inside and ransacked the rooms. They broke open an iron almirah and reportedly took away cash along with several tolas of gold and silver ornaments, collectively valued in lakhs.

The crime came to light when the house owners returned and found the almirah damaged and valuables missing. Upon discovering the theft, they immediately informed neighbours and the police.

Police teams soon arrived at the spot and began inspecting the scene.