Gold ornaments stolen

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

Two armed robbers looted a jeweller’s house in broad daylight in Ajnala yesterday.

Aatish Dhawan of Ajnala said he along with other members of the family was present in the house when two bike-borne persons entered the house. He said his wife was working in the kitchen when one of the suspect pointed a “datar” and a pistol at her and entered the room. They took the entire family hostage.

He said the accused claimed himself to be a member of the Jugnu gang. He said they broke open the lockers of the wardrobe and took away Rs 2 lakh and gold ornaments worth lakhs. He said the accused knew about him and family members. He owns a jewellery shop in the main bazaar in Ajnala.

Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said investigation was under progress to identify the suspects. The police teams were analysing the CCTV cameras in the locality to find clues about the perpetrators. He said a case has been registered and further probe was on.