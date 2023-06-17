Gold worth Rs 47L seized from passenger on Dubai flight

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

Customs officials at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport intercepted a passenger from Dubai and recovered 778 grams of gold from his possession here today. As per the information, the passenger filled the gold paste in three capsules. According to the customs department, the plane from Dubai landed at Amritsar airport in the morning. During routine checking, customs officials intercepted the person. During a search, three capsules of gold paste were found from his private parts (rectum).

After seizing the capsules, the customs officials started an investigation into the case by taking the person into custody. The total weight of the gold paste was estimated at 1.072 kg. But when that paste was converted into gold, its total weight was 778 grams. The price of gold in the international market has been estimated at Rs 47.45 lakh.