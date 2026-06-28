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Home / Jalandhar / Goods worth lakhs destroyed in Kapurthala warehouse fire

Goods worth lakhs destroyed in Kapurthala warehouse fire

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:17 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Firefighters try to put out a blaze at a tent house warehouse in Kapurthala on Saturday.
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A massive fire broke out at a warehouse of a tent house on Amritsar Road in Kapurthala on Saturday morning, reducing goods and other materials worth lakhs of rupees to ashes. In a major firefighting operation that followed multiple fire tenders were pressed into service.

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According to the Fire Brigade, information about the fire at the warehouse, located in a lane off Amritsar Road, was received at around 10.35 am.

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Acting promptly, a nine-member firefighting team led by Fire Officer Gurpreet Singh rushed the spot with fire engines and launched an operation.

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The warehouse reportedly contained a large quantity of tent house equipment, decorative items and other materials. Most of the stored goods were completely destroyed in the blaze, resulting in a financial loss worth several lakhs of rupees.

At the time of filing of this report, firefighters were still engaged in dousing the flames, and four fire tenders had been deployed in the operation.

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The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire officials said a detailed investigation will be carried out after the blaze is completely extinguished to determine the cause of the incident.

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