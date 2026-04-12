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Home / Jalandhar / Goof-up: Jalandhar schools get ‘missing attendance’ alerts on holiday

Goof-up: Jalandhar schools get ‘missing attendance’ alerts on holiday

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:34 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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In an administrative goof-up that left teachers baffled, several government schools across Jalandhar received message alerts, flagging “missing” online attendance on Saturday, despite it being an officially declared holiday.

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“It is noted that the schools have not marked the attendance of any classes on April 11. Hence, kindly mark the attendance at the earliest,” read the alert sent through the department’s digital system, prompting concern among the school authorities.

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A government school teacher said,“The second Saturday of the month is a scheduled holiday where classes remain off. We were surprised to receive such messages on a non-working day when no classes were conducted. At first, it created panic as attendance compliance was taken very seriously, but it soon became clear that it was a system error."

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Several institutions, including School of Eminence on Ladowali road; Government High School, Mao Sahib, and Government Middle School, Mundi Cholian, confirmed receiving the alerts. Teachers here pointed out that the issue appeared to stem from a technical glitch in the attendance tracking system, which failed to account for the holiday schedule.

Kulwinder Singh, district president of the Democratic Teachers Front, said, “Classes were off due to the second Saturday. Despite this, the Education Department sent messages, asking schools to mark attendance for classes that were not held."

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The incident comes amid the government’s push for digitisation in schools under Mission Samarth 4.0. As part of the initiative, teachers are required to mark daily attendance through the mStar app, enabling parents to receive SMS alerts if their child is absent from class.

While the system aims to improve transparency and accountability, the glitch has exposed gaps in its implementation. Educators say such errors not only create unnecessary panic, but also add to their administrative burden.

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