Goraya man nabbed with 690 banned pills

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

The Phillaur police arrested a man with 690 intoxicant tablets. Phillaur DSP Simranjeet Singh said a police party of the Goraya police station was present near the Kamalpur Gate on December 9. They saw a car bearing registration number HR29AK2760 coming from the opposite direction. When the cops signalled the driver to stop the car for checking, he tried to flee by reversing the vehicle. The police, however, managed to apprehend him.

The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Lagriyan in Goraya, Jalandhar, and presently residing in Ludhiana. The police recovered 690 intoxicant tablets from his possession.

A case under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Goraya police station on December 9.

The police said the suspect had a criminal past as seven cases, including six under the NDPS Act, were already registered against him. The police also impounded his car.