Government Model School Jalandhar & Kishtiz School Jamshedpur in semi-finals

Jalandhar, January 19
Teams of Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Kishtiz High School, Jamshedpur, reached semi-finals U-19 of the 16th edition of Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament. Government Model School, Jalandhar, defeated Malwa Khalsa School, Ludhiana, 3-1 and Kishtiz High School, Jamshedpur, got the better of Army Boys Sports Company 4-1 in quarterfinals.
In the first quarterfinal, Government Model School, Jalandhar, was given a tough fight by Malwa Khalsa School in the first quarter, but in the 24th minute of the second quarter, Gurpreet Singh of Jalandhar secured the first goal by converting a penalty strike into a goal. In the 30th minute of the game, Jalandhar’s captain Rajinder Singh scored through a penalty corner to make the score 2-0. In the 50th minute of the game, Dilraj Singh of Jalandhar scored a field goal to make the score 3-0. In the last minute of the game, Ludhiana’s Arshdeep Singh scored a goal to make the score 1-3.
In the second quarter final, Kishtiz School, Jamshedpur, put up a good game. Shivam Singh of Jamshedpur opened the account by scoring in the 8th minute of the game. Captain Deepak Sureng scored a goal in the 14th minute of the game to make the score 2-0. In the 28th minute of the game, Jamshedpur’s Kunal Yadav scored to make the score 3-0. In the 50th minute of the third quarter of the game Dyaram of Army Boys scored to make the score 1-3. In the 59th minute of the game, Jamshedpur’s Deepak Sureng won the match by making the score 4-1 and made it to the semi-finals.
On January 20, quarterfinals will be played between Government Model School, Chandigarh, and Dudial Khalsa School, Patiala. Government Model School, Mohali, and Shaheed Udham Singh Public School, Taran Taran.
