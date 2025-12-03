DT
Home / Jalandhar / Government school girls empowered through martial arts training in Mauli

Government school girls empowered through martial arts training in Mauli

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:55 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
In line with the directions of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and the ongoing initiatives of the Punjab Education Department, a two-month martial arts training programme was successfully conducted for the girls of Government Senior Secondary School, Mauli, under the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scheme.

The training, supervised by School Principal Seema Minhas, was imparted by Naresh Kumar, Chief Karate Coach (Black Belt, 3rd Degree) from the Indian School of Self Defense Club. During the concluding session, the students who completed the course demonstrated various self-defence techniques and showcased their newly acquired skills.

A special competition was also organised, in which the winners were honoured with medals and certificates. Coach Naresh Kumar was felicitated by the school principal and staff for his contribution to the programme.

Principal Seema Minhas informed that in the Kata Competition, the team comprising Harmandeep Kaur, Jeevika and Vinita secured the first position and won the gold medal. In the Holding Technique event, Deeksha clinched the gold medal.

In the Marble Tile Breaking event, Vinita secured first place by breaking tiles with her head and hands. Anjali won second place, while Ritika secured third. Gold, silver, and bronze medals were presented to the winners. In the self-defence best performance category, Reena Kumari won first place, Jassi secured second and Ritika won third position. Coach Naresh Kumar also distributed cash prizes to the winners India to help young.

