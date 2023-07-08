Government school students excel in merit scholarship test

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 7

Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Randhawa Masanda (Smart school), have made their teachers and parents proud by clearing the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test. As many as 12 students cleared the exam. Recently, two girl students from the school also figured on the merit list of Class X examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

The students of Class 8 take the exam and those who qualify the test get Rs 1,000 per month till classes 9, 10 and 11, Rs 48,000 in total.

School principal Dilbir Kaur said that district toppers who cleared the exams with flying colours also belong to the school. Vikas and Tanisha of the school bagged 133 marks each and stood first in the district. The results were declared on July 5. Both belong to a modest background.

Other students who cleared NMMS are Varsha, Lovepreet, Kajal Kumari, Palak Singh, Janvi Kumari, Neha Kumari, Himani Kumari, Shalini, Nisha and Charanpreet Kaur.

“We have always ensured that the students are given right amount of time and proper lessons so that they learn and Excel in exams and then life,” she said.