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Home / Jalandhar / Government Teachers’ Union raises concerns over delayed promotions

Government Teachers’ Union raises concerns over delayed promotions

Seeks time-bound action from Education Department

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Educators voiced their concerns over delays and alleged irregularities in the promotion process.
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Educators under the banner of the Government Teachers’ Union (GTU) voiced their concerns over delays and alleged irregularities in the promotion process, urging the Punjab Education Department to complete all pending promotions in a transparent and time-bound manner.

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GTU state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal and other union leaders said teachers have been waiting for promotions for a long time and are being subjected to repeated administrative procedures and new conditions, causing unnecessary delays.

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The union said promotions should be made strictly according to seniority, eligibility and service rules. It claimed that delays and a lack of transparency are affecting teachers morale and in turn, also the education system.

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The GTU demanded immediate completion of pending promotions including those from ETT to Master Cadre, Master Cadre to Headmaster, Head Teacher to Centre Head Teacher, Centre Head Teacher to Block Primary Education Officer (BPO) and BPO to Principal. It also sought district-wise promotion lists based on accurate vacancy calculations, timely disposal of pending objections and a transparent process for station allotment after promotions.

The union further urged the department to resolve legal and administrative hurdles that it said were delaying promotions. It warned that it would intensify its agitation if the pending cases were not resolved at the earliest.

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