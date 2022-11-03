Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Mann on Wednesday called upon students to become ambassadors of the Punjabi language, art, and culture to promote the rich cultural legacy of the state across the country.

Addressing the students and academicians at Apeejay School here during ‘INTACH Quiz Competition’, the minister said the Punjab Government would soon start quiz competitions across the state wherein questions about the state’s culture, language, art to be asked from the participants and winners would get a cash reward.

The minister further stated,”We should be proud of our language, culture, and heritage as our roots are deeply connected with it. We should never forget our cultural identity. Our mother tongue Punjabi is the richest and sweetest language across the globe,” she said, adding that to preserve and spread this language across the globe strenuous efforts need to be made by one and all.