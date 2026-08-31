Government to organise drone shows across state on Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas

The Punjab Government will organise drone shows across the state dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ji. Six shows will be organised at different places in Jalandhar district next month.

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Punjab Horticulture, Freedom Fighters and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat and Adviser to the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Deepak Bali reviewed the preparations with officials and members of the Sant Samaj here at the District Administrative Complex and explained the programme in detail.

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The shows to be held in Jalandhar district will cover Jalandhar city, Nakodar, Shahkot, Phillaur, Adampur and Kartarpur areas.

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The minister said the drone show would present the life, philosophy and teachings of Guru Ravidas through magnificent scenes.

On the occasion, MLAs Balkar Singh and Inderjit Kaur Mann, Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Chairman Pawan Kumar Tinu, Punjab Cultural Affairs Director Sanjeev Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner Varjit Walia and senior AAP leaders Pinder Pandori, Sajjan Singh Cheema, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Harjot Kaur were also present on the occasion.

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Bhagat and Bali said the state government has taken a historic initiative to celebrate the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidas on a large scale. “Under this, programmes like documentary film screenings, sapling planting campaigns, Kirtan Darbar, seminars and marathons have already been organised,” they said.

He said the next phase would include drone shows, cyclothons, processions and other programmes, which would continue till the end of this year.

He further said the aim of these events was to convey the great teachings of Guru Ravidas to the common people and promote an egalitarian society based on universal brotherhood, social equality and harmony.

Prominent members of the Sant Samaj, including Sant Nirmal Das Ji Joudewale, Sister Santosh and Sant Satwinder Hira Ji from Khuralgarh Sahib, appreciated efforts of the government.