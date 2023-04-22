Government won’t let farmers bear value cut loss, says minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak said the value cut imposed by the Central Government on the MSP of wheat due to shrivelled grain will not hit the farmers as the Punjab Government would compensate them.

During his visit to Phagwara grain market, the minister said the procurement of wheat in Punjab was going on smoothly and till now 49 lakh MT of wheat had been procured, besides ensuring payment within 48 hours of purchase by transferring Rs 7,300 crore to farmers.

He said the Punjab Government had made adequate arrangements for the procurement of wheat, so that farmers did not face any kind of problem. Reiterating the commitment to procure each and every grain, the minister said the state government would ensure that every farmer got the MSP of Rs 2,125 per quintal.

He also chaired a meeting with officials of Food Supply Department and procurement agencies, wherein he reviewed the ongoing procurement process in Kapurthala district. The target for Kapurthala has been fixed about 3 lakh MT , of which 1,29,964 MT has been purchased.

In Kapurthala district, Rs 50 crore is being paid to farmers daily, and till yesterday, Rs 185.51 crore had been transferred to their accounts. He also interacted with the farmers and arhtiyas and directed the officials to solve the problems related to lifting immediately.

Food and Civil Supply Director Ghanshyam Thori, AAP leader Joginder Singh Mann, Improvement Trust Chairman Kashmir Singh, SDM Dr Jayinder Singh and others were present on the occasion.

Blue card verification on

Responding to questions on the verification of blue cards for the Atta-Dal Scheme, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak said the process was going on without any interference. “It will be ensured that the legitimate beneficiaries get the benefit,” said the minister.