DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Governor meets VDCs over drug menace

Governor meets VDCs over drug menace

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:14 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Governor during a meeting with VDC members.
Advertisement

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor, met members of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) on Sunday to deliberate on strategies for drug prevention at the grassroots level, strengthening community vigilance, and engaging the youth in constructive activities.

Advertisement

Describing drug abuse as a serious social challenge, the Governor emphasised that along with government action, active social participation is essential to eradicate the menace. He underlined that vigilant and organised citizen networks at the village level can play a decisive role in curbing drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

Advertisement

Kataria urged VDC members to promptly inform the administration about any suspicious activities and to spearhead awareness campaigns within their villages. “Village Defence Committees are vital partners in building a drug-free society,” he said, highlighting their role in community-based prevention efforts.

Advertisement

The meeting also focused on channeling the energy of the youth towards sports, education, skill development, and cultural activities to keep them away from drugs. The Governor stated that when the youth are provided with the right direction, opportunities, and motivation, they can contribute significantly to nation-building.

Members of the Village Defence Committees shared their experiences, noting that collective vigilance and public participation can create a strong anti-drug environment in rural areas. They reaffirmed their commitment to working continuously towards establishing a drug-free and secure society.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts