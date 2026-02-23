Governor meets VDCs over drug menace

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor, met members of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) on Sunday to deliberate on strategies for drug prevention at the grassroots level, strengthening community vigilance, and engaging the youth in constructive activities.

Describing drug abuse as a serious social challenge, the Governor emphasised that along with government action, active social participation is essential to eradicate the menace. He underlined that vigilant and organised citizen networks at the village level can play a decisive role in curbing drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

Kataria urged VDC members to promptly inform the administration about any suspicious activities and to spearhead awareness campaigns within their villages. “Village Defence Committees are vital partners in building a drug-free society,” he said, highlighting their role in community-based prevention efforts.

The meeting also focused on channeling the energy of the youth towards sports, education, skill development, and cultural activities to keep them away from drugs. The Governor stated that when the youth are provided with the right direction, opportunities, and motivation, they can contribute significantly to nation-building.

Members of the Village Defence Committees shared their experiences, noting that collective vigilance and public participation can create a strong anti-drug environment in rural areas. They reaffirmed their commitment to working continuously towards establishing a drug-free and secure society.