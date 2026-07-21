Governor releases ex-DGP Purshotam Lal’s English verse translation of Ramcharitmanas

Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Purshotam Lal, who began his policing career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at Phagwara in 1973 and later served as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, has added another milestone to his literary journey with the release of his tenth book, Tulsi Ramayana — an English verse translation of Goswami Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

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The 553-page book was unveiled by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at a function on Monday evening. Speaking to The Tribune on Tuesday, Lal said he had devoted himself to writing after retiring from the police service. Since then, he has authored ten books and contributed more than 125 articles to leading newspapers.

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The latest publication renders the 16th-century Ramcharitmanas into English verse while preserving the rhythm and cadence of the original, making it suitable for chanting.

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The foreword has been written by former Manipur Governor Gurbachan Jagat. The cover features Kakbhushundi, the immortal crow, narrating the story of Lord Ram to Garuda, the celestial mount of Lord Vishnu. The artwork is based on one of the 548 gold-gilded miniature paintings from the renowned Kanchan Chitra Ramayana, commissioned by Maharaja Udit Narayan Singh of Banaras (now Varanasi) between 1796 and 1814. The original manuscript combined the text of the Tulsi Ramayana with gold-painted illustrated folios. While only a few of these survive today, many have found their way into international art collections.

Recalling his early policing days, Lal said he began his independent field posting as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Phagwara in 1973.

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He turned to writing during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and has since published one or two books every year after conducting research on a wide range of subjects.

His earlier publications include From the Pen of a Cop (2020), Gift of Life (2021), River Saraswati and The Aryans (2022), Happiness, Positivity and Success, and Condensed Version of Valmiki Ramayana in English Prose (2025). Last year, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh released Lal’s books Happiness, Positivity and Success and Condensed Version of Valmiki Ramayana in English Prose. The forewords to these books were written by former PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram and Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal, former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and former Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.