Governor visits de-addiction centre

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria today visited a rehabilitation centre at Fatehgarh during his visit to Hoshiarpur. He was given the guard of honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police. The Governor met patients undergoing treatment at the centre and enquired about their well-being and motivated them to quit drugs.

The Governor interacted with the patients who had quit drugs and motivated them to start their lives afresh. Some youths, who had quit drugs, shared their experiences.

The Governor visited the centre and took stock of the facilities available there. He also got information about the vocational training courses being conducted there. Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain informed the Governor that the district administration is conducting vocational training courses like multi-cuisine cooking, hair dresser and salon artiste at the centre.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the canteen set up under the important initiative “Wings Project” being run by the Red Cross Society at Topchi CSD Canteen. The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities to intellectually challenged children.

The Governor later met prominent citizens of the city at the Services Club.

Addressing the members of the Village/Ward Defence Committees during a function organised at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, Kataria said the role of these committees is important in the anti-drug campaign. He appealed to the administration to make these committees more powerful, so that they can play a decisive role in identifying and stopping drug smugglers.