Govt-aided colleges' staff write to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

Non-teaching staff members employed at government-aided colleges across Punjab, in a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, have reiterated some of their long-pending demands.

The staff, under the Non Teaching Staff Union of Private Colleges in Punjab, said they have been protesting against the government over the non-fulfillment of their demands for long, but to no avail.

They have alleged that the revised house rent allowance and medical allowance have not been implemented for the non-teaching staff members at the government-aided colleges since 2006.

The staff members, in the letter, have rued that the benefit of the revised pay scales for the non-teaching staff is yet to be sanctioned by the Punjab government.

“Apart from this, a sanction has been accorded to fill vacant posts of teaching staff in aided colleges in view of a policy formulated by the Department of Education and Finance. However, it has not been implemented for the non-teaching staff. We demand that, along the same lines, a sanction should be accorded to fill the vacant posts of a clerk, a peon, among others,” said Mandeep Singh Bedi, the president of the union.