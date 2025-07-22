DT
PT
Govt-approved vehicle driver training centre launched

Govt-approved vehicle driver training centre launched

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:33 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
The Jalandhar Institute of Driver Training was inaugurated on Monday at Dharam Complex, GT Road, Kartarpur, marking the city’s first government-approved centre dedicated to professional training for heavy motor vehicle drivers.

Divyanshu Khanna, institute representative, said the centre represents a major step toward enhancing road safety and promoting responsible driving in Punjab. Equipped with smart classrooms, advanced driving simulators, and experienced trainers, the centre offers high-quality, technology-driven training combined with practical experience.

The institute provides refresher courses covering road safety rules, cautious driving practices, and traffic regulations. Upon successful completion, learners receive certification under the Motor Vehicles Act, facilitating better employment opportunities.Khanna added that the institute welcomes collaboration with transport unions, logistics firms, and fleet operators to help develop a skilled pool of heavy vehicle drivers across Punjab.

