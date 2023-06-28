Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

Scores of buses of PRTC and PUNBUS on Tuesday remained parked in the local depots and workshops owing to a strike by contractual employees against the state government.

Demanding regularisation of their jobs, pay parity with regular employees and reinstatement of the employees who have been placed under suspension over minor issues, the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contractual Workers' Union lodged a massive protest at the Jalandhar bus stand.

Buses parked at the roadways depot in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo: Sarabjit singh

Commuters sufferered as no government buses were operational. The women passengers, who get to travel free, had to pay for tickets to the private bus operators to reach their destinations today. The private bus operators had a field day due to the rush of passengers.

Dalbir Singh, a passenger who had to go to his place in Tarn Taran, said, "While it usually takes me just 10 minutes to catch a bus to my hometown, today I sufferd a lot. There was just one private operator who kept the bus halted for good 30 minutes till it was full to its capacity."

Sukhmani, a daily passenger to Patiala, said, "I had come to the bus stand hoping that I would be travelling to my parents' place free of cost by a government bus. But reaching bus stand I realised that the only option for me to travel today was via a private bus that too after paying the full bus fare."

Channa Singh, secretary of the contractual workers' union, said, “Our demands regarding regularisation of staff, pay revision and roll back of action against staff over trifle issues with the Transport Minister. We have even met Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on the matter. We had given them two weeks time to resolve the issue. Since they kept sitting on the matter, we went to strike. The announcement was made well in advance so that the passengers don’t get harassed.”