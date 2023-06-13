'Govt discriminating against OBCs'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

State president of the BJP Punjab's OBC Morcha Rajinder Bitta today said the Bhagwant Mann government in the state was giving less reservation to the OBC community than the BJP-led government at the Centre. Bitta made the comment during a press conference, claiming discrimination by the AAP government.

Bitta said the Centre was giving 27 per cent reservation to the OBC community while the Punjab government was giving only 12 per cent. He said the National Commission for Backward Classes was established in 1993, but it was not given constitutional status. The constitutional status was given to it only by the BJP-led government at the Centre in 2018.

Rajinder Bitta said under the Central Government All India Quota Scheme, 22.7 per cent quota given since 2007 in MBBS and MD admissions has been increased to 27 per cent. and 10 per cent reservation has been provided for the weaker sections.