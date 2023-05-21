Govt downgrading status of schools: Cong

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 20

Ajay Mangupur, district Congress president and son of the former MLA from Balachaur, Darshan Lal Mangupur, has alleged that the AAP government had secretly down-graded as many as 12 schools, which were upgraded during the Congress regime.

He was accompanied by Balwinder Bhumbla, district party vice-president; Mohan Lal Sandhu, block president, Balachaur; Tilak Raj Sood, block president, Saroya; Sarbjit Singh Jagota, block president, Nawanshahr rural; and Kulwaran Singh, block president, Banga.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said during the Congress regime, high schools situated at Mehatpur, Garlon Bet, Mutton, Gahun, Simbal Mazara, Laroya, Lidher Kalan, Chak Ramu and Khankhana were upgraded to senior secondary; middle schools situated at Aodoana, Raipur and Garhi Fateh Chak villages were upgraded to high schools. But these schools have allegedly been downgraded now by the AAP government, he alleged.

“On one side, the AAP government has been clamouring for revolutionary and historical changes in school education, and on the other hand, it had downgraded the schools without any intimation or consideration of the future of the students studying in the high and senior secondary classes,” alleged the district Congress president.

He added that the government had changed the status of the schools on the official portal and the downgrading had also been confirmed from the Facebook page of AAP MLA from Balachaur, Santosh Kataria, where she had uploaded the letter addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann requesting him to withdraw the decision of downgrading the schools falling under her constituency.

Criticising Kataria for not taking up the issue seriously, Mangupur said seriousness of the MLA could be gauged from the fact that in her letter she had mentioned Garlon Bet instead of Raipur school upgraded from middle to high school.

“It seems, the MLA is not aware about the factual position of the schools in her constituency, then how she could pursue the case of downgrading properly,” said Mangupur while offering her support to take up the issue effectively and properly rising above political differences as it is concerned with the future of hundreds of the students studying in the high and senior secondary classes in these newly upgraded schools.