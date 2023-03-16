Govt earmarked Rs 2.44 cr to repair ITI: Cabinet Minister

Hoshiarpur, March 15
Punjab Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said that in order to make the youth of the state undergo courses which have more employment potential, the Punjab Government is focussing more on skill courses and motivating the youth for these courses. He made those remarks during an interaction with the press on a visit to Government ITI Hoshiarpur.
The cabinet minister noted that since the condition of the ITI building is very poor, therefore the Government of Punjab has planned to repair ITI at a cost of Rs 2.44 crore.
The look of the building was being changed by getting it repaired.
The ITI Administrative block, a workshop and an auto workshop were included. He said that the work (including repair of roofs, flooring, electrical wiring, etc) would be completed by the Public Works Department, Public Health and other departments.
He said that it would be ensured that the students get a study-friendly environment and every basic facility was provided to them.
