Govt employees absent from office, work hit

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26

Though Punjab Government has declared this Thursday as a holiday in honour of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away last night, most government employees, including officers, were absent in several government offices till noon even today.

This correspondent visited a few government offices, such as the Phagwara Municipal Corporation and found 90% employees from top to bottom absent till noon. Only the staff of the water & sewerage supply and some employees of the tax branch were seen working as usual at 10 am.

Surinder Kumar, an employee of the tax branch, said that those employees who could not attend office on time may have been misled by the confusion created by some vernacular news channels and social media.

The residents visiting the MC office were a hassled lot due to the absence of the staff members. Former Mayor Arun Khosla said it has become a routine matter in the MC now. Despite repeated attempts, none of the MC officials could be contacted today.