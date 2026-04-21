Govt extends APAR filing deadline to April 26

The deadline for initiating Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) for the recently closed financial year has been extended to April 26, offering relief to hundreds of educators along with other government staff amid ongoing administrative workload.

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According to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel, the last date for cadre controlling authorities to upload proformas and initiate APARs has been extended from April 10 to April 26. However, the timelines for the remaining stages of the process will stay the same as per the earlier schedule issued on March 24.

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The extension applies to all Group A, B, C and D employees across the state. APARs are a critical component of the service record forming the basis for promotions, increments and key administrative decisions.

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According to officials, the extension comes in the backdrop of increased workload across departments with many officials engaged in time bound assignments and field duties. In several offices, the process of compiling and initiating APARs had been delayed due to staff being diverted to other administrative exercises.

Employees said the decision would help ensure proper documentation and prevent hasty or incomplete reporting. “APARs directly impact an employee’s career progression. The extension will allow authorities to complete the process more carefully,” they added.

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Officials have been directed to strictly adhere to the revised timeline and ensure that no further delays occur. Departments have also been asked to maintain the schedule for the remaining stages to avoid any backlog in finalising appraisals.