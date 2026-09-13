Govt failed to honour promises made to sanitation workers, says BJP leader

Former Phagwara Mayor and senior BJP leader Arun Khosla on Saturday accused the Punjab government of failing to honour the assurances given to sanitation workers following their recent state-wide strike, alleging that the workers had once again been left in the lurch over their demands for regularisation and payment of wages according to the applicable pay scale.

In a joint statement issued along with senior BJP leader Mahinder Thapar and Roshan Lal Sethi, Khosla said sanitation workers across municipal corporations in Punjab had recently gone on strike to press for their demands. He alleged that the government had persuaded the workers to call off the agitation by assuring them that their demands would be considered, but had subsequently failed to take concrete steps towards implementing those assurances.

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The BJP leaders said regularisation of sanitation workers and payment of salaries according to the pay scale applicable to regular employees were among their principal demands. However, they alleged that no concrete action had so far been taken to regularise the workers.

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Khosla further alleged that the latest salary payment had caused fresh resentment among sanitation workers, claiming that instead of the promised or demanded amount of Rs 20,500, only Rs 6,500 had been credited according to the old pay structure.

Describing sanitation workers as an essential part of the civic system, Khosla, Thapar and Sethi said the workers performed their duties under difficult and at times, hazardous conditions to keep cities clean and maintain public hygiene. They said their demands should be addressed as a matter of workers’ rights rather than treated as a concession.

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Khosla also alleged that the government had used force against employees during their agitation and claimed that women, children and elderly persons were also not spared. He alleged that the workers were subsequently persuaded to end their strike on assurances which, according to him, had not been followed by meaningful action.

The BJP leaders said the government should immediately initiate the process of regularising eligible sanitation workers and ensure payment of wages according to the applicable pay scale. They urged the government to address the issue without further delay in view of the financial difficulties being faced by the workers.

Khosla said the BJP stood in support of sanitation workers and would continue to support their legitimate demands.