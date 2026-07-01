Govt ignored SC, OBC quotas in lecturer recruitment, alleges BSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Punjab, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government of undermining the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) by allegedly not mentioning them in the latest lecturer recruitment notification.

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Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, Avtar Singh Karimpuri, BSP state president, Punjab, alleged that the AAP government had become a ‘government of repression’ against Dalits and backward classes.

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Karimpuri further alleged that in the recruitment notification, issued by the Punjab Government on June 25 for nearly 1,000 lecturer posts, reservation for Scheduled Castes and backward classes had been ignored. He said the posts were announced in several subjects, including Punjabi, chemistry, economics, commerce, physics and geography.

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He warned that any attempt to dilute the Constitutional safeguards provided to marginalised communities would be strongly opposed by the BSP.

Announcing the party’s next course of action, Dr Karimpuri said the BSP would hold district-level protests across the state on July 3.

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He further warned that if the Punjab Government fails to reverse the decision and reinstate reservation, the BSP would intensify its agitation across the state in the coming days.