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Home / Jalandhar / Govt launches vaccination drive to protect cows from Lumpy Skin Disease

Govt launches vaccination drive to protect cows from Lumpy Skin Disease

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:38 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Around 57,800 cows in district will be covered, with a target to complete the vaccination of all eligible cows by August 30.
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The Punjab Government has launched a comprehensive vaccination campaign across the district to protect cows from Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), with the Animal Husbandry Department providing vaccination free of cost. Under the campaign, around 57,800 cows in district will be covered, with the department setting a target to complete the vaccination of all eligible cows by August 30.

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Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Dr Balwinder Singh said that the Punjab government was committed to safeguarding the health and strengthening veterinary healthcare services for cattle owners and dairy farmers across the state. He said that LSD was a highly infectious viral disease affecting cattle and could adversely impact animal health, milk production and the income of dairy farmers. He said that timely vaccination was an important preventive measure for protecting cattle and reducing the risk of disease transmission.

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He appealed to all cattle owners and dairy farmers to get their cows vaccinated during the campaign and extend full cooperation to the veterinary teams deployed for the purpose. Singh further urged farmers to remain vigilant about the health of their animals and immediately contact the nearest veterinary institution if they notice any suspected symptoms of LSD, including fever, lumps or nodules on the skin, swelling, or a decline in milk production.

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The Deputy Director also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and proper biosecurity around cattle sheds. He advised farmers to keep animal shelters clean, maintain proper sanitation, ensure hygienic feeding and drinking arrangements and avoid unnecessary contact between healthy and suspected infected animals.

Dr Singh said that veterinary teams have been constituted at the tehsil-level to ensure effective implementation of the campaign and facilitate cattle owners in getting their animals vaccinated. He said that the department is making all possible efforts to reach cattle owners at the grassroots level and provide necessary veterinary guidance. He informed that cattle owners can contact the concerned veterinary officers for vaccination and assistance. In Kapurthala, they can contact Dr Mahavir Singh at 9417371541, in Sultanpur Lodhi Dr Raman Kumar at 9815134770, in Bholath Dr Harkammal Deep Singh at 9417060959 and in Phagwara Dr Varinder Kumar Sandal at 9417089494.

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Dr Singh reiterated that the success of the vaccination drive depends on the active participation of cattle owners and dairy farmers. He said that Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari and Director Dr Paramdeep Singh Walia have issued strict directions to cover all 57800 cows in the district by August 30.

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