Govt lists Sikhya Kranti initiatives at mega PTM

The mega Parents-Teachers Meet (PTM) organised in all government schools on Saturday seemed to be more like a publicity event of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

All the parents were taken to an audio-visual room where the parents were made to watch a 12-minute video message of Punjab in-charge of AAP and former Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. They then went to their respective classrooms where they were given a four-page coloured, printed handout titled, 'Punjab Sikhya Kranti', with pictures of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and that of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains.

It mentioned Punjab as being the No. 1 state in National Achievement Survey and listed other achievements including construction of 10,900 classrooms, appointment of 10,487 teachers, 76,263 students of private schools switching over to government schools, Wi-Fi campuses and starting of nursery classes.

To make the handout look interactive, the last page of it carried an undertaking from the parents that they would ensure that their children attend school regularly, get a conducive atmosphere to study at home and keep away from excessive use of smartphones. At the end of it, the parents were made to promise that they had joined make to the school for the betterment of their wards. After filling the form to this intent, the parents were made to carry the handout back home.

The school authorities said that even though they had not received any grant yet, they were promised that they would be provided Rs 5 per child for printing of the handout on glazed paper (they got the PDF copy only) along with refreshments for the parents in the form of tea and biscuits. The teachers said that the amount was far too less and they shall have to either take out more money from the school funds or spend it from their own side.

A government school teacher said that the timing of the parents' meet was not appropriate, "Ideally, it should have been after the examination so that the parents could be shown the answer sheets. But after we got the PDF and instructions to give its printouts and show the video, we got to know that the intention of the government was something else."

A parent at Government Girls' Senior Secondary School, Nehru Garden, also pointed out, "The event seemed more like a publicity programme of the government. More than 40 minutes got wasted as we were all made to sit and wait to watch the video of Sisodia. It was not required at all."

School principal Gohrina, said, "We followed the government instructions. From our side, we made the session with parents very interactive by taking their feedback and motivating them too."