Govt pursuing anti-Dalit policies: Cong

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, APRIL 29

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Saturday accused the AAP dispensation of pursuing anti-Dalit policies during its one-year tenure. He said while the AAP government likes to flaunt Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar’s photos in the offices, it has stopped the work of state-of-the-art Dr BR Ambedkar Museum at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar. He said former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had laid the foundation stone of the Rs 150 crore memorial to perpetuate the life, works and philosophy of Dr Ambedkar, but the Bhagwant Mann government had failed to complete the project.

Accompanied by former MLAs Sukhpal Singh Bhullar and Tarlochan Singh Soondh, Chaudhary addressed public meetings in Masandpur, Gurha, Johal, Chak Desraj, Kale and Indna Kalaske villages of Phillaur in support of his mother and Congress’ Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.

The Phillaur MLA said that instead of launching new schemes for the welfare of the poor, the AAP government has stopped the already existing programmes.

“The AAP promised a Dalit deputy CM, but it hasn’t made any so far. It has stopped the shagun scheme that provided an immense benefit to people from the Dalit community. It called back the Rs 25 crore grant given for setting up Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyan Centre at Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Even the Vigilance Bureau targeted Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for being a Dalit leader,” the MLA said.