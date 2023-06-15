Govt reclaims 850 acres of panchayat land in Dasuya

Our Correspondent

Dasuya, June 14

The Punjab Government has got vacated the second largest chunk of encroached government land from illegal possession. Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today successfully reclaimed illegal encroached 850 acres of panchayat land at Dadyal village in Dasuya block of Hoshiarpur.

Interacting with the mediapersons after taking back the possession of the land, Bhullar said the market value of this land is over Rs.170 crore. Of the total 1,013 acres of panchayat land in this village, 115 acres was previously vacated from encroachers through voluntary relinquishment, while the two cases of 49 acres of panchayat land are pending in court. He further mentioned that the department will expedite the process to settle the pending cases and ensure speedy release of remaining encroached land.

The Rural Development and Panchayats Minister stated that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already announced that the state government was committed to freeing the land from illegal encroachment. He categorically mentioned that no person involved in encroaching government land, regardless of their influence, will be spared. The Chief Minister had personally supervised a government drive to take possession of illegally encroached prime land of 2,828 acres, the largest ever land chunk, in Majri block of SAS Nagar.

The Cabinet Minister informed, a total of 11,442 acres of land has been vacated by the department to date. Of which, 9,030 acres of land worth around Rs 2,709 crore was freed by the government last year; this year, approximately 2,412 acres of the government land has been vacated from illegal possession so far under the second phase. He urged the people of the state to come forward and voluntarily vacate encroached government land so that the revenue collected from it can be utilised for the betterment of the state.

Bhullar said the Shamlat cell of the department working to free the illegal encroachment from government land will be strengthened so that the possession of panchayat land could be easily taken.