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Home / Jalandhar / Govt rehabilitation centre in Kapurthala to reopen with 20 beds, says DC Akash Bansal

Govt rehabilitation centre in Kapurthala to reopen with 20 beds, says DC Akash Bansal

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Tribune News Service
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:58 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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DC Akash Bansal inspects the rehabilitation centre in Kapurthala.
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In a significant step towards strengthening the rehabilitation and reintegration of people recovering from drug addiction, the district administration is set to restart the 20-bed Government Rehabilitation Centre at Kapurthala, which has remained non-functional since the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal, who has been making concerted efforts to revive the facility, inspected the centre on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements for its early reopening. He directed the officials concerned to complete the necessary preparations so that rehabilitation services could be made available at the centre at the earliest.

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The DC said restarting the rehabilitation centre would provide an important link between de-addiction treatment and long-term rehabilitation, helping patients who have undergone treatment at the drug de-addiction centre return to normal life and become productive members of society. He said the facility would further strengthen the district administration’s efforts under the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashia Virudh’ campaign and contribute to the larger goal of making Punjab a drug-free state.

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He said the centre would begin providing rehabilitation services shortly and assured that the required manpower would be deputed soon to ensure its smooth functioning. He said effective rehabilitation, counselling and a supportive environment were essential to help people recovering from addiction stay away from drugs and rebuild their lives.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajeev Parashar said the district currently had a 40-bed de-addiction centre for men and a 15-bed facility for women, but no dedicated rehabilitation facility for patients after they completed de-addiction treatment. He said the reopening of the 20-bed government rehabilitation centre would fill this important gap by providing continued care, counselling and a supportive environment, thereby significantly improving patients’ chances of sustained recovery and helping them return to normal and productive lives.

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