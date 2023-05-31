Govt school celebrates as 2 girls figure on PSEB Class X merit list

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

The staff of the Government Senior Secondary School, Randhawa Masanda, is in a celebratory mode as two of its girls have figured on the merit list of Class X examination conducted by the Punjab School Education Board.

Hailing from humble backgrounds, Khwahish scored 98.46 per cent while Pinky obtained 98 per cent in the recently declared results. Their school staff and principal Dilbir Kaur has congratulated both the girls who she said have become role models for other students on the campus. “I can see the motivation level in the students going up with this achievement as the other students feel that if they could do so well, they too can the next time,” the principal said, sharing how the extra classes, worksheets and doubt-clearing sessions helped the students score better.

Khwahish, who has taken non-medical stream, said, “I scored cent per cent in science and social studies. In mathematics, my score was 99. Extra classes and YouTube tutorials were a great help for me.” She shared that her father is working as a salesman in a private company and had got her enrolled in a coaching centre for JEE preparation.

Unlike Khwahish, Pinky might not be able to afford any coaching for NEET preparation. She has taken medical stream. Her mother Laxmi Devi said, “I have two more children to take care of. We cannot afford coaching for Pinky but we are sure that she will work hard and manage good score through self-study and the help of her teachers.”